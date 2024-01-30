India: 15 men linked to banned group PFI sentenced to death by Kerala court for killing of local BJP leader
A court in the Indian state of Kerala, on Tuesday (Jan 30) sentenced to death 15 people associated with the now-banned Islamist outfit Popular Front of India (PFI) days after they were convicted of their role in the murder of ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ranjith Sreenivasan, reported news agency PTI.
The death sentence was given by Mavelikkara Additional District judge V G Sreedevi.
