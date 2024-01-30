Section 144 imposed within 100 metre radius of Jharkhand CM Soren's residence

In India's Jharkhand section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) has been put in place within 100 meters radius of the state's Chief Minister Hemant Soren's residence in Raj Bhavan and Enforcement Directorate office in Ranchi.

This comes after Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials seized a luxury car belonging to the Jharkhand CM's Delhi residence in connection with the ongoing probe into a money laundering case linked to an alleged land scam. What is Section 144?

Section 144 of the CrPC of 1973 authorises the Executive Magistrate of any state or territory to issue an order to prohibit the assembly of four or more people in an area.