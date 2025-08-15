/From 1971 Indo-Pak war to Operation Sindoor: Most audacious operations of Indian Armed Forces

India celebrates its 79th Independence Day on August 15, 2025. The day serves as a reminder not only of the sacrifices made by our freedom fighters but also to honour the valour of the Indian Armed Forces, who protect our nation’s sovereignty. Time and again, Indian soldiers have demonstrated that no threat can diminish their courage and commitment to safeguard our nation and its people. Their brave actions serve as a warning of what happens to those who conspire against India.

Here are some of the most audacious operations undertaken by the Indian Armed Forces:

Operation Trident (1971)

Amid the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971, which began on December 3, the Indian Navy executed one of its most audacious attacks, Operation Trident. On the night of December 4, a fleet of missile boats launched a surprise assault on the Pakistani port of Karachi, sinking several ships and severely damaging the harbour. This successful operation showcased the Indian Navy’s prowess and is now commemorated annually as Navy Day. The war led to the creation of Bangladesh, and Pakistan surrendered on December 16.

Operation Vijay (1999)

In early 1999, Pakistani forces and militants infiltrated Indian territory in the mountainous Kargil region, which led to the Kargil War. In response, the Indian Armed Forces launched Operation Vijay to reclaim the captured peaks in one of the world’s most challenging terrains above 18,000 feet. Indian forces successfully regained control of the occupied territory on July 26, 1999, the day that is now remembered as Kargil Vijay Diwas to honour the sacrifice of our soldiers and celebrate India’s victory.

Surgical Strikes (2016)

On September 18, terrorists struck an Indian Army base in Uri in Jammu and Kashmir. Days later, on September 29, the Indian Army conducted surgical strikes across the Line of Control (LoC) in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, precisely targeting and neutralising terrorist launch pads. The operation serves as a clear reminder that India would not tolerate terrorism and was ready to take proactive measures to safeguard its security.

Balakot Airstrike (2019)

A suicide bomber carried out a terror attack in Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir, targetting a convoy of vehicles carrying Indian security personnel on February 14, 2019. The attack was claimed by the Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed. In a swift response, the Indian Air Force carried out an airstrike on a JeM training camp in Balakot, Pakistan, on February 26, 2019. The codenamed Operation Bandar marked the first time since 1971 that Indian aircraft had struck inside Pakistani territory.

Operation Sindoor (2025)

After the deadly Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, 2025, which claimed the lives of 26 civilians, the Indian Armed Forces launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, 2025. The operation targeted and successfully dismantled nine terror camps across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). Following four days of military escalation between the two nations, India and Pakistan reached a ceasefire understanding on May 10. However, India has warned that Operation Sindoor is the new normal and will continue until the goal of complete destruction of terrorism is achieved.