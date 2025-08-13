Before India's independence in August 1947, the Constituent Assembly was formed to get a flag for the new nation. On June 23, 1947, they created a special committee led by Rajendra Prasad and a few other key figures, including Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, Sarojini Naidu, and B. R. Ambedkar. This committee decided to use the Indian National Congress flag as a base, but make some changes so everyone would accept it, like replacing the spinning wheel with the Ashoka Chakra.

Jawaharlal Nehru officially proposed the flag on July 22, 1947. It was a horizontal tricolour with saffron, white, and dark green stripes, with the blue Ashoka Chakra in the middle of the white stripe. The assembly unanimously approved the design, which has been India's national flag ever since.