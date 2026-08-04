/In Bankipur, Prashant Kishor scores 'hat-trick', defeats BJP, Lalu Prasad and Nitish Kumar

Former poll strategist and Jan Suraaj Party (JSP) chief Prashant Kishor created a history as he breached the BJP fortress of Bankipur in Bihar and defeated the saffron party's candidate with over 18,000 votes. As BJP faces a setback in this prestige battle with a defeat on its president Nitin Nabin's family seat, it has come to limelight that Kishor has also defeated Lalu Prasad Yadav and Nitish Kumar. Kishor, who contested his first election, said that the bypoll result is a message to the BJP’s top leadership and “a wake-up call” for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. PK garnered 64,151 votes and beat BJP's Neeraj Kumar who polled 44,827 votes, as per the final tally on the Election Commission’s website. Though, his Jan Suraaj drew blank in the 2025 Assembly polls in Bihar, his victory is being seen as a complete turnaround.

Did Prashant Kishor defeat Lalu Prasad Yadav and Nitish Kumar?

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Apart from defeating the BJP, Kishor, indeed defeated Lalu Prasad Yadav and Nitish Kumar from Bankipur Assembly constituency of Bihar. However, these are the namesakes of former Bihar Chief Minister - RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar. They both contested as Independent candidates. While Lalu Prasad Yadav could garner just 81, a vote share of 0.06 per cent, Nitish Kumar, fared a bit better with 149 votes, which amounted to 0.11 per cent of the total votes polled. However, both namesakes, contesting as independents, failed to cross the 150-vote mark and lost their deposits.

Kishor's message to BJP and Nitin Nabin's reaction

In his first statement after victory, Kishor said that the mandate sends a message to BJP's central leadership “to appoint a better person as Chief Minister in Bihar instead of Samrat Choudhary.” BJP national president Nitin Nabin said the party would undertake a "thorough introspection" after losing the Bankipur Assembly bypoll in Bihar. Nitin Nabin and his father late veteran BJP leader Nabin Kishore Prasad Sinha won the seat consecutively since 1995.