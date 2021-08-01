In a positive development, Indian, Chinese Army establish 6th hotline

In a positive development, Indian army and Chinese people's liberation army (PLA) on Sunday announced the establishment of a hotline. The hotline was established between the Indian Army in Kongra La, North Sikkim and PLA at Khamba Dzong in Tibetan Autonomous Region to "further the spirit of trust and cordial relations along the borders", Indian Army said.

The announcement incidentally came on PLA day, i.e. August 01. It was on this day in 1927 the PLA was founded. This is the sixth hotline between the two countries. Now, both sides now have two hotlines in Eastern Ladakh, two in Sikkim and two in Arunachal Pradesh.

The Indian Army release highlighted, "the Armed forces of the two countries have well established mechanisms for communication at ground commanders level", adding that these "hotlines in various sectors go a long way in enhancing the same and maintaining peace and tranquility at the borders".

The inauguration of the hotline was attended by ground commanders of both the countries and messages of "friendship and harmony" were exchanged through the hotline.

This development comes a day after Indian, Chinese military talks happened at Moldo for disengagement at Hot springs, Gogra & Depsang in Eastern Ladakh. Ties between the two countries have gone downhill since April-May last year after China amassed its troops at Line of Actual (LAC) control. The Galwan incident of 2020 resulted in the deaths of 20 Indian soldiers due to aggressive Chinese action — the worst such development at LAC in decades.

