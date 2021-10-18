In a first, Mumbai records zero deaths in single day since beginning of pandemic

For the first time since the pandemic began in March last year, Mumbai did not register any COVID-19 deaths in 24 hours on Sunday.

Mumbai civic commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal stated in a tweet that the city had zero deaths from the virus on Sunday, the first time since March 26, 2020.

"This is great news for all of us in Mumbai. As Municipal Commissioner, Municipal Commissioner, Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai, I salute Team MCGM for their spectacular performance, " he Tweeted.

According to Iqbal Singh Chahal, at least 97% of Mumbai residents have gotten their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, with 55% completely vaccinated.

Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray said, "The good news. Mumbai today has recorded zero Covid deaths, the first time since March 26, 2020. Keep the mask on the face and get yourself vaccinated if you haven’t yet. Help us keep Mumbai safe, we’re here to serve you."

There are no operational containment zones in Mumbai.

There are, nevertheless, 50 active sealed structures.

In the Covid care centres, there are presently 538 high-risk contacts.

