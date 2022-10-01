In a first, 'Mahatma Gandhi' makes a special appearance at the UN

Mahatma Gandhi made a historic appearance at the United Nations, where he spoke on the value of education as the organisation marked the International Day of Non-Violence to commemorate the anniversary of the founding father of the country.

The General Assembly's decision in June 2007 created the International Day of Nonviolence. The occasion presents an opportunity to "disseminate the message of non-violence, including through education and public awareness."

Gandhi's life-size hologram was on display for the occasion at the UN's New York headquarters on Friday during a panel discussion. The event was organised by the UNESCO Mahatma Gandhi Institute of Education for Peace and Sustainable Development and India's Permanent Mission to the UN (MGIEP).

"Join us today for 5th Ahinsa/#NonViolence Lecture in Commemoration of #InternationalDayOfNonviolence featuring a life-size hologram of #MahatmaGandhi," tweeted Ambassador Ruchira Kamboj of India, who is also the permanent representative of India to the UN.

The discussion's focus was "Education for Human Flourishing," and it was moderated by Anantha Duraiappah, director of the UNESCO MGIEP. The CEO of The King Center in Atlanta, Bernice King, the Permanent Representative of India to the UN, Ambassador Ruchira Kamboj, and Princess Hayu of Indonesia, a champion of digital education change and a youth representative, all took part in the panel discussion.

Also read | Putin blames West for Nord Stream blasts measuring 2.3 and 2.1 on Richter scale

Gandhi's hologram made three appearances throughout the panel discussion, delivering his message about education while standing and while seated.

“Literacy is not the end of education or even the beginning. By education, I mean an all-around drawing out of the best in the child and the man, body, mind and spirit. By spiritual training, I mean education of the heart,"

“We assess the value of education in the same manner as we assess the value of land or shares in the stock market. We want to provide only such education as would enable the student to earn more."

"We hardly give any thought to the improvement of the character of the educated. The schools and colleges are really a factory of turning out clerks for the government. On the contrary, real education consists in drawing the best out of yourself. What better book can there be than the book of humanity," the Gandhi hologram said.

In 2019, the MGIEP collaborated with the director of the Mahatma Gandhi Digital Museum in Hyderabad, Birad Yajnik, to develop a dialogue with a hologram of Gandhi. This was the second iteration of the Gandhi hologram in 4k.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE: