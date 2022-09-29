LIVE updates | Global recession fears: Pound recovers but European equities sink

On the back of economic measures taken by Bank of England, pound has clawed back some of the lost ground. However, European equities have fallen due to fears that rise in interest rates will spark global recession

Frankfurt stocks accelerated losses to shed 1.5 percent in value, while Paris fell 1.3 percent.

London equities fell as the pound rebounded somewhat from earlier falls, one day after the BoE snapped up UK bonds to avert a risk to UK financial stability.