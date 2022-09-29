LIVE updates | Global recession fears: Pound recovers but European equities sink

(Representative image) Photograph: Reuters
Global recession fears: War in Ukraine, China's draconian measures in accordance with its 'Zero Covid policy', inflation and some remaining fears of Covid and monkeypox mean that markets and economies are not feeling very bullish. Everyone is also looking at further rate increase from US Federal Reserve. UK is currently discussing PM Liz Truss' economic policy.
Sep 29, 2022, 09:10 PM (IST)
German inflation has reached highest level in last 25 years. The economy is predicted to contract next year.
Sep 29, 2022, 08:40 PM (IST)
Stock indexes in the US have opened lower (September 29) amid worries of global economic downturn. Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 170 points. The S&P 500 fell 32 points
Sep 29, 2022, 08:05 PM (IST)
On the back of economic measures taken by Bank of England, pound has clawed back some of the lost ground. However, European equities have fallen due to fears that rise in interest rates will spark global recession
Frankfurt stocks accelerated losses to shed 1.5 percent in value, while Paris fell 1.3 percent.
London equities fell as the pound rebounded somewhat from earlier falls, one day after the BoE snapped up UK bonds to avert a risk to UK financial stability.
Sep 29, 2022, 07:50 PM (IST)