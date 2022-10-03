Gas leak from Nord Stream 1 has stopped, says Swedish Coast Guard

Swedish Coast Guard said on Monday (October 3) that there was no visible gas leak from Nord Stream 1 pipeline but a smaller leak from Nord Stream 2 was still visible.

"The larger leak is now no longer visible on the surface while the smaller one instead has increased slightly," the coast guard said in a statement.

The observations were made during an overflight on Monday at around 8:00 am (0600 GMT) of the two pipelines suspected to have been damaged, it added.

"At that time, the smaller leak was approximately 30 metres in diameter," the coast guard said.

A spokesman for Nord Stream AG, the operator of the Nord Stream pipelines had said on Saturday that leaking from Nord Stream 2 had stopped as an equilibrium had been reached between the gas and water pressure.

All of the leaks in the Nord Stream pipelines were discovered on Monday last week. These leaks were in the Baltic Sea off Danish island of Bornholm.

Danish authorities had estimated that all the gas trapped in the pipelines would have escaped by Sunday.

Two of the leaks are located in the Swedish exclusive economic zone, and the two others in the Danish one.

The Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines, which connect Russia to Germany, have been at the centre of geopolitical tensions as Russia cut gas supplies to Europe in suspected retaliation against Western sanctions following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

While the pipelines are not currently in operation, they both still contained gas before they fell victim to apparent sabotage.

(With inputs from agencies)

