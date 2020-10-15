In a first, India to deliver submarine to Myanmar navy

In a first, India will deliver submarine to Myanmar Navy as part of growing defence cooperation between the 2 neighbouring countries. The submarine will be a EKM or kilo class submarine INS Sindhuvir which an Indian govt sources descibed as "state of the art package", adding, "it is a major step towards building and consolidating foreign cooperation".

In weekly virtual presser ministry of external affairs spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said, "Cooperation in the maritime domain is a part of our diverse and enhanced engagement with Myanmar. In this context, India will be delivering a kilo class submarine INS Sindhuvir to the Myanmar Navy."

Explaining," This is in accordance with our vision of SAGAR – Security and Growth for All in the Region, and also in line with our commitment to build capacities and self-reliance in all our neighbouring countries."

A Kilo Class submarine has a displacement of 3,000 tonnes, a length of 74 metres and a beam of 10 metres. It is manned by a crew of 15 officers and 60 sailors and is equipped with an array of weapons and sensors which enables the submarine to participate in various fleet, tactical and theatre level exercises.

This will be first submarine of the Myanmar Navy and the "fully operational" submarine has undergone a "refit package". Sindhuvir has been modernized by the Hindustan Shipyard Limited (HSL) in Vizag.

Both Navies have close cooperation and Indian side has been training Myanmese Naval personnel. Last year, Indian and Myanmar naval undertook joint exercises IMNEX 2019 in Bay of Bengal.

Kilo class submarines are operated by Indian, Chinese, Russian and Iranian Naval forces and were designed by the Rubin Central Maritime Design Bureau, St Petersburg.

The announcement comes just 2 weeks after the visit of Indian army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane and foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla to Myanmar. During the visit the focus Primarly was on connectivity and increasing people to people ties.

On connectivity, India built Sittwe port in Myanmar's Rakhine state will be operationalized in first quarter of next year. Part of the larger connectivity project--Kaladan multimodal project, it will increase economic activity in the region.

During the high powered visit, it was announced that India will provide a grant of $ 2 million for the construction of the border Haat Bridge at Byanyu/Sarsichauk in Myanmar's Chin State which will provide increased economic connectivity between Mizoram and Myanmar.