/IMD issues red alert as heavy rain batters Delhi; waterlogging reported in THESE areas

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for Delhi and several areas of the Indian national capital region (NCR).
Indian national capital New Delhi on Saturday (Aug 9) woke up to heavy rain lashing the region, with key stretches flooded and slowing traffic across the city. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for several districts of the capital, including North, West, South, South East, and Central Delhi, warning of very heavy rainfall with lightning and thunderstorms. Ghaziabad is also on red alert, while Gautam Buddha Nagar is under a yellow alert for thunderstorms and lightning.
Areas like RK Puram, Vasant Kunj, Connaught Place, Minto Bridge, and Kidwai Nagar received a major lashing from heavy downpours. Major waterlogging has been reported at Panchkuian Marg, Minto Road, Mathura Road, and near Bharat Mandapam's Gate No. 7.