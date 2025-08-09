LOGIN
IMD issues red alert as heavy rain batters Delhi; waterlogging reported in THESE areas

Moohita Kaur Garg
Edited By Moohita Kaur Garg
Published: Aug 09, 2025, 09:09 IST | Updated: Aug 09, 2025, 09:09 IST
Representative image: Heavy rain Photograph: (Others)

Story highlights

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for Delhi and several areas of the Indian national capital region (NCR).

Indian national capital New Delhi on Saturday (Aug 9) woke up to heavy rain lashing the region, with key stretches flooded and slowing traffic across the city. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for several districts of the capital, including North, West, South, South East, and Central Delhi, warning of very heavy rainfall with lightning and thunderstorms. Ghaziabad is also on red alert, while Gautam Buddha Nagar is under a yellow alert for thunderstorms and lightning.

Waterlogging reported in THESE areas

Areas like RK Puram, Vasant Kunj, Connaught Place, Minto Bridge, and Kidwai Nagar received a major lashing from heavy downpours. Major waterlogging has been reported at Panchkuian Marg, Minto Road, Mathura Road, and near Bharat Mandapam's Gate No. 7.

