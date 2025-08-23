/Illegal betting: ED arrests Karnataka Congress MLA KC Veerendra, seizes Rs 12 crore cash, gold worth Rs 6 crore

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Karnataka Congress MLA KC Veerendra from Gangtok, Sikkim, on Saturday after conducting extensive searches across 31 locations in India for two days in connection with its ongoing probe into the alleged involvement of the Karnataka legislator and his associates in illegal online and offline betting. The raids were part of a major crackdown on illegal betting operations following the government’s bill to ban online gaming.

ED recovers foreign currency, 10 kg silver articles, four high-end vehicles

During the searches, the ED seized approximately Rs 12 crore in cash, including Rs 1 crore in foreign currency, gold jewellery worth around Rs 6 crore, 10 kg of silver articles, and four high-end vehicles. The agency also froze 17 bank accounts and two bank lockers, while several property documents were recovered from the premises of Veerendra’s brother, KC Nagaraj, and his son, Pruthvi N Raj.

The agency revealed that the MLA from Chitradurga was running multiple betting platforms under the names King567 and Raja567.

Congress MLA’s brother operating three firms in Dubai

The Congress MLA’s brother, KC Thippeswamy, was found to be operating three Dubai-based firms—Diamond Softech, TRS Technologies, and Prime9 Technologies—allegedly linked to call centre and gaming operations connected to the betting network.

The searches were spread across Gangtok, Chitradurga district, Bengaluru, Hubli, Jodhpur, Mumbai, and five prominent casinos—Puppy’s Casino Gold, Ocean Rivers Casino, Puppy’s Casino Pride, Ocean 7 Casino, and Big Daddy Casino—in Goa.

The investigation revealed that Veerendra and his associates had recently travelled to Gangtok via Bagdogra with the aim of leasing land for a casino. ED officials said that documents and digital evidence indicate “complex layering” of funds to conceal illicit proceeds.

MLA arrested from Gangtok, Sikkim

After recovering incriminating material, the ED arrested Veerendra in Gangtok on Saturday, August 23. He was produced before a judicial magistrate in Sikkim, where a transit remand was obtained to present him before the jurisdictional court in Bengaluru.

“The searches have revealed that the accused (KC Veerendra) is running several online betting sites, like King567, Raja567, Puppy’s003, and Rathna Gaming. Further, the brother of the accused, KC Thippeswamy, is operating three business entities from Dubai: Diamond Softech, TRS Technologies, Prime9Technologies,” said a source seeking anonymity.