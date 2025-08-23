/'Overlooking each other’s history': S Jaishankar highlights Pak-US relations, hinting Osama bin Laden was found in Abbottabad

US and Pakistan camaraderie is on display, from Field Marshal Asim Munir’s recent visit to the White House to PM Shehbaz Sharif thanking Trump during his address on the eve of the country’s Independence Day. When asked about the two countries cosying up to each other, India’s External Affairs Minister was prompt to respond, he said, “They have a history together, and they have a history of overlooking that history.”

Adding to his comment, he left a subtle hint, where he said, “It is the same military that went into Abbottabad (in Pakistan) and found who there?” Osama bin Laden, the mastermind, who orchestrated the 9/11 attack, was killed in 2011. He was found in Pakistan’s Abbottabad in US raids. Jaishankar’s comments were on how the militaries of some countries are working in tandem.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

He also mentioned, “When countries are very focused on doing politics of convenience, they keep trying to do this. Some of it can be tactical or can have other benefits and calculations.”

Not too long ago, even Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif admitted to their involvement with America. He had said in an interview with news outlet Sky News, “Well, we have been doing this dirty work for the United States for three decades.” These comments were made after the dastardly terror attack in Kashmir’s Pahalgam that killed 26 innocent people. The attack was claimed by The Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).