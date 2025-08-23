/'Phone calls were made, not a secret': S Jaishankar rebuts Trump's claims on India-Pakistan ceasefire

India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, at an event, spoke about how the US has been leveraging its position in the India-Pakistan conflict. The cross-border fighting that lasted for 4 days and later led to a ceasefire, which was reached after the DGMOs of both countries had a telephonic exchange. But, even before the countries involved could announce the pause, it was US President Donald Trump who announced to the world. That is not it; he also ensured he took credit for the same. While Islamabad continues to credit him, New Delhi has distanced itself from these claims.

Jaishankar said, “Phone calls were made by the US, phone calls were made by other countries as well. This is not a secret. At least in my case, every American phone call I had is there on my 'X' account…”

Highlighting the role of international relations and how countries across the world call each other in times of crisis. He mentioned how he has made calls during the Israel-Iran conflict and even when the conflict between Russia and Ukraine broke out.

"It is quite different to assert a mediation or to assert that an outcome which was negotiated between India and Pakistan was not negotiated between India and Pakistan; it was..." he added.

But to say that India and Pakistan did not negotiate the matter, and to negate their work, is what the minister deemed bizarre if not unfair. The US president has been reiterating that he mediated the conflict between the two nuclear-armed nations on every occasion. Whoever visits the White House hears about it from EU leaders to Mark Rutte Secretary General of NATO. On completing five months in office, Trump had said he stopped five wars in five months.