/From India to Iran: Trump brokered peace in silos as nations involved remain clueless

This isn’t the first time Donald Trump brokered peace. Before Israel and Iran, the 47th US President had claimed to mediate the conflict between nuclear-armed nations India and Pakistan. On May 10, DGMOs (Directors General of Military Operations)of the two countries in a telephonic exchange agreed upon a ceasefire on the insistence of the Pakistani side. Even before the parties involved could announce the development, Trump posted on Truth Social, “After a long night of talks mediated by the United States, I am pleased to announce that India and Pakistan have agreed to a FULL AND IMMEDIATE CEASEFIRE. Congratulations to both Countries on using Common Sense and Great Intelligence. Thank you for your attention to this matter!"

Optics or urgency?



The need to announce to the world may either be viewed as urgency or probably could even mean optics. In this case, India denied claims of having mediated the matter with the United States.

Ceasefire talks came after India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, in retaliation to the dastardly terror attack in Kashmir’s Pahalgam orchestrated by Pakistani terrorists. Islamabad’s inaction against the terror outfits in Pakistan and PoK led to New Delhi planning precision strikes.

And recently, in a telephonic conversation between PM Modi and President Trump on the sidelines of the G7 summit, this was discussed.

In his statement issued on June 18, India's Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said, PM Modi clearly told President Trump that throughout this entire sequence of events, at no point were topics such as the India-US trade deal or US mediation between India and Pakistan discussed. The discussions regarding pausing military actions took place directly between India and Pakistan through existing military channels, on Pakistan’s request.

PM Modi emphasised on the fact that India has never accepted mediation, does not accept it now, and will never accept it. And on this matter, there is complete political consensus in the country.

Israel-Iran-US conflict



As Israel and Iran were embroiled in cross-border fighting, Trump yet again claims to have brokered peace. On June 13, Israel launched strikes in Iran targeting nuclear facilities. This led to Iran also sending a barrage of drones and missiles to its neighbours. As the conflict began spreading, world leaders have been urging both countries to practice restraint.

The US has also been holding talks and reiterating the call for peace. And just as these peace talks and diplomatic routes were being explored, the US struck Iranian nuclear sites — Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan using B-2 bombers on June 22.

In his statement, he said, “Tonight, I can report to the world that these strikes were a spectacular military success. Iran’s key nuclear facilities have been completed and totally obliterated. Iran, the bully of the Middle East, must now make peace.”

He concluded his statement with a warning to Iran, saying that ‘if they do not’, then future attacks will be far greater and easier.

And as Trump spoke of destroying Iranian nuclear sites, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei’s adviser Ali Shamkhani said, ‘surprises will continue’ and ‘the game isn’t over’. A day later, Iran launched aerial strikes on the American base Al-Udeid in Qatar in retaliation.

Yet another ceasefire announcement by Trump

Just a day after announcing the extent of damage caused to the site and warning of future attack, Trump announces a ceasefire, calling it ‘an official end to the 12-day war’. Even hours later

Trump wrote, “It has been fully agreed by and between Israel and Iran that there will be a complete and total ceasefire in approximately 6 hours from now, when Israel and Iran have wound down and completed their in progress, final missions!”

Even hours after this announcement by the US President, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi said, ‘there is NO agreement’

In his tweet, the Iranian Foreign Minister wrote, “As Iran has repeatedly made clear: Israel launched war on Iran, not the other way around. As of now, there is NO 'agreement' on any ceasefire or cessation of military operations. However, provided that the Israeli regime stops its illegal aggression against the Iranian people no later than 4 am Tehran time, we have no intention to continue our response afterwards."