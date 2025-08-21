Add as a preferred source on Google

Prashasti Satyanand Shetty
Edited By Prashasti Satyanand Shetty
Published: Aug 21, 2025, 11:25 IST | Updated: Aug 21, 2025, 12:01 IST
'Will use nuclear weapons on India on our soil if...': Pakistan PM's aide claims Photograph: (Credit: AFP)

Story highlights

If embroiled in a conflict with neighbouring India, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s close aide says the country will push the nuke. He said, “…we will use tactical nuclear weapons on you (Indian military) on our soil to defend ourselves.”

‘Building castles in the air’ – the adage translates to ambitiously indulging in wishful thinking. In this case, it concerns a hypothetical situation posed to Najam Sethi, who is the Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s close aide and formerly served asthe chairperson of thePakistan Cricket Board(PCB). If embroiled in a conflict with neighbouring India, will Pakistan use its nuclear weapons?

In an assertive tone, he said during an interview with news outlet Samaa TV,“…we will use tactical nuclear weapons on you (Indian military) on our soil to defend ourselves.” This, he said, would happen if the Indian military entered Pakistan with a plan to break the country, split the northern and southern regions of Karachi and Lahore. Then Pakistan will not shy from pushing the nuke, Sethi said, while describing a hypothetical situation.

Also read: US favouring Pakistan and distancing from India? Here's what Trump admin said amid Munir's nuke threat and tariff war

While elaborating on his plans, he was pompous about the country’s plans, assuring that they have ample missiles in their possession. The ammunition has not been kept for Diwali, he asserted, stating it will be used when time comes.

Also read: Pakistan will push nuke on these three conditions, says Shehbaz Sharif's aide

In another situation posed by him, he said, “If you build a dam and stop our water, we will use not one but 10 missiles and blow up your dams.” The region known after the Indus Valley civilisation is based on a river. “Based on the Indus Valley Civilisation, we are reliant on water; if that is blocked, it is attacking our existence. And so, we will use nuclear weapons," Sethi continued.

About the Author

Prashasti Satyanand Shetty is a journalist who works with the social media team of Wion.

