‘Building castles in the air’ – the adage translates to ambitiously indulging in wishful thinking. In this case, it concerns a hypothetical situation posed to Najam Sethi, who is the Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s close aide and formerly served asthe chairperson of thePakistan Cricket Board(PCB). If embroiled in a conflict with neighbouring India, will Pakistan use its nuclear weapons?

In an assertive tone, he said during an interview with news outlet Samaa TV,“…we will use tactical nuclear weapons on you (Indian military) on our soil to defend ourselves.” This, he said, would happen if the Indian military entered Pakistan with a plan to break the country, split the northern and southern regions of Karachi and Lahore. Then Pakistan will not shy from pushing the nuke, Sethi said, while describing a hypothetical situation.

While elaborating on his plans, he was pompous about the country’s plans, assuring that they have ample missiles in their possession. The ammunition has not been kept for Diwali, he asserted, stating it will be used when time comes.

In another situation posed by him, he said, “If you build a dam and stop our water, we will use not one but 10 missiles and blow up your dams.” The region known after the Indus Valley civilisation is based on a river. “Based on the Indus Valley Civilisation, we are reliant on water; if that is blocked, it is attacking our existence. And so, we will use nuclear weapons," Sethi continued.