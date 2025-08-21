/Pakistan announces extension of air space ban for Indian flights despite heavy economic losses. Here's Why

Pakistan has continued to impose a ban on Indian aircraft entering its air space. In a fresh NOTAM (notice to airmen) Pakistan Airports Authority announced a one-month extension of the restriction on Indian aircraft. The extension of ban until September 23 has come despite Pakistan facing heavy economic loses due to the move.

"All aircraft operated by Indian airlines will not be allowed to use Pakistani airspace. The ban also remains in place for military and civilian aircraft that are Indian-owned or leased," the authority said.

The ban will be in place for the fifth consecutive month after India launched Operation Sindoor against Pakistan (On May 7) for the terrorist attack in picturesque Pahalgam that killed 26 people.

On April 23 Pakistan closed its air space amid tension between the two countries following the Pahalgam terrorist attack on April 22. India retaliated on April 30 by announcing closure of its airspace to all Pakistani aircraft and airlines.

What's the economic loss Pakistan suffered?

In August, the Pakistani Ministry of Defence had informed the country’s National Assembly of Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) suffering financial losses to the tune of over Rs. 1,240 crore (PKR 4.1 billion) in over two months, according to ANI that cited the local media house Dawn.

The shortfall of revenue happened between April 24 to June 30 2025, after airspace for Indian planes had been shut down, according to the Pakistan's Ministry of Defence.

In 2019, a similar closure was announced by Islamabad that led to an estimated Rs7.6 billion ($54 million) revenue loss, as reported by various media organisations.