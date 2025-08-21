/Pakistan will push nuke on these three conditions, says Shehbaz Sharif's aide

While questioning Pakistan's defence capabilities, senior journalist Najam Sethi pompously said his country would nuke India under three conditions.
In an interview with news outlet Samaa TV, a close aide of PM Sharif stated that the nukes are not in place to celebrate Diwali. Talking about the three conditions, he said, “In this case, we will use tactical nuclear weapons on you on our soil to defend ourselves.”