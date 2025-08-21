Add as a preferred source on Google

Pakistan will push nuke on these three conditions, says Shehbaz Sharif's aide

Prashasti Satyanand Shetty
Edited By Prashasti Satyanand Shetty
Published: Aug 21, 2025, 08:24 IST | Updated: Aug 21, 2025, 08:45 IST
Photograph: (Credit: AFP)

Story highlights

While questioning Pakistan's defence capabilities, senior journalist Najam Sethi pompously said his country would nuke India under three conditions. 

While questioning Pakistan's defence capabilities, senior journalist Najam Sethi pompously said his country would nuke India under three conditions. He was clear on his stand as he said that if anything threatens our existence, then we will act upon it. Elaborating on the conditions, he said if…

  • Indian Navy blocks Pakistan's naval movement and stops the influx and outflux of goods in Karachi
  • Indian Army enters Karachi and Lahore. And if this move breaks the northern and southern parts of Pakistan.
  • India blocks the water supply to Pakistan.

In an interview with news outlet Samaa TV, a close aide of PM Sharif stated that the nukes are not in place to celebrate Diwali. Talking about the three conditions, he said, “In this case, we will use tactical nuclear weapons on you on our soil to defend ourselves.”

About the Author

Prashasti Satyanand Shetty is a journalist who works with the social media team of Wion....Read More

