/' Biggest threat is that if India launches a missile strike': Pakistan PM's aide questions Islamabad's defence capabilties

Journalist and close aide of Pakistan Prime Minister Najam Sethi is known to be vocal about his thoughts was seen attacking his country’s defence capabilities. In a recent interview with news outlet Samaa TV, he was highlighting the fact that Islamabad does not have S-400s or any missile interceptor like the Iron Dome.

"India has demonstrated this time that with the missile technology and missile accuracy, they were able to target both your bases and offices of so-called freedom fighters. They have demonstrated that (precision strikes) weather via air or ground attack," said Sethi.