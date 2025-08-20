/'Judiciary validates vile acts...': India slams Pakistan at UN for sexual violence against women, calls out Pak Army's 'impunity'

India in the United Nations (UN) slammed Pakistan for sexual crimes against women after 1971 and highlighted India's seriousness towards the issue. Speaking at the UN Security Council Open Debate on 'Conflict-Related Sexual Violence,' India's Charge d'Affaires at the United Nations, Eldos Mathew Punnoos, on Tuesday (local time) highlighted the sexual violence perpetrated by Pakistan ever since 1971. Punnoos condemned Pakistan’s ongoing sexual violence against women, highlighting widespread abuses like abduction, trafficking, and forced conversions, and claimed that these offences are often ignored by Pakistan’s judiciary. He stressed the need to punish perpetrators and support survivors through a survivor-centric, multi-faceted approach, including justice, healthcare, and rehabilitation, as emphasised by UNSC Resolution 2467.

Even as Pakistan is currently serving as a non-permanent member of the UNSC, India reminded it of the Pakistani Army's violations against Bangladeshi women in 1971. "The utter impunity with which the Pakistan army perpetrated heinous crimes of gross sexual violence against hundreds of thousands of women in erstwhile East Pakistan in 1971 is a matter of shameful record. This deplorable pattern continues unabated and with impunity to this day. Rampant abduction, trafficking, child early and forced marriages and domestic servitude, sexual violence and forced religious conversions of thousands of vulnerable women and girls as weapons of persecution towards religious and ethnic minority communities are reported and chronicled, including in the recent OHCHR reports," he added. “These reports highlight that its judiciary also validates the vile acts by Pakistan,” he said.

Punnoos highlights India's seriousness towards the issue

In his statement, Punnoos praised India’s leadership in addressing sexual violence, noting India’s early contributions to the UN Secretary-General’s Trust Fund and its commitment under Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said that India’s deployment of female peacekeepers and all-women police units in UN missions has been effective in addressing gender-based violence. He added that India also offers specialised training and shares expertise globally. Further, he informed the UN that India has established the Nirbhaya Fund, an emergency response system, One Stop Centers, and fast-track justice programs to protect women and support survivors. Punnoos reaffirmed India’s strong commitment to eradicating sexual violence in conflict and aiding survivors worldwide.