India's National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has revealed a special module on Operation Sindoor - which will be taught to children from classes 3-12. The module describes the operation, which India launched on May 7 against nine terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), "not just military operation but a promise to protect peace and honour the lives lost.”

The operation was launched in retaliation for the April 22 Pahalgam attack in Jammu and Kashmir, in which 26 Indians were killed in an open firing by terrorists. The module highlights Pakistan's involvement in the terror attack at the tourist place.