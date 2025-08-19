/FACTCHECK | Social media post seeking donation to save Indian nurse Nimisha Priya goes viral - Here's the truth

The India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has warned people about a fake claim on social media asking for “donations” to help Kerala nurse Nimisha Priya, who is facing the death penalty in Yemen. On Tuesday (August 19), the department's fact check unit clarified on X (formerly Twitter) that no government-backed donation drive exists for this case and this case is totally false. The misleading post was shared by a blue-tick X account of evangelist KA Paul, asking people to donate ₹8.3 crore to a Government of India account to save the nurse, Nimisha.

"We have seen claims being made on social media seeking monetary contributions into a GoI designated bank account in the Nimisha Priya case. This is a fake claim," said MEA. The fake account on X post wrote, “Donate directly to Save Nimisha to the Government of India account designate. We need 8.3 crore rupees.”

In July, Paul had also released a video on social media appealing to Yemen’s Houthi authorities. The video featured Nimisha’s 13-year-old daughter Mishel and her husband Thomas.

Nimisha Priya, a 38-year-old nurse from Kerala, has been on death row in Yemen since 2020. She was convicted of killing a Yemeni man in July 2017. Her execution was originally set for July 16 this year, but was postponed after Indian authorities intervened. She remains in a prison, which is controlled by the Iran-backed Houthi group.