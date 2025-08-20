/'Will not sit quietly if terror is unleashed on us, given the record of Pakistani behaviour...': Shashi Tharoor

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, who was heading the Operation Sindoor outreach delegation, has lauded the country's military. He reiterated the country's stand on terrorism, ‘India has sent a very clear message that we will not sit quietly if terror is unleashed on us.’ Tharoor highlighted relations with neighbouring Pakistan, during the launch of the book ‘Whither India-Pakistan Relations Today? Can They Ever Be Good Neighbours?’, edited by former ambassador Surendra Kumar.

“... The successful strikes on the night of 9-10 May and the ability of India to intercept the attempted Pakistani response, when they sent missiles to Delhi on the morning of 10th May, is what contributed undoubtedly, and not Mr Trump, to the call by the Pakistani DGMO to his Indian counterpart asking for peace,” said Tharoor.

He added, "At the end of the day, India did not have very much choice on how to react to all this... Couple of days after Pahalgam, I wrote an op-ed advocating precisely this... You can imagine my satisfaction and semi-disbelief that I didnt realise anyone in Delhi would be reading my op-ed... Which is why I was such an enthusiastic supporter of it. It followed exactly the course of action I had advised in my op-ed. With Balakot in 2019 and Operation Sindoor now, India has sent a very clear message that we will not sit quietly if terror is unleashed on us."