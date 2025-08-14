/'Obvious that it is meant for India': Pakistan launches Army Rocket Force Command during Independence Day celebrations

On the eve of Pakistan’s Independence Day, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced the launch of the country’s Army Rocket Force Command (ARFC). This will be in addition to Islamabad’s existing Army Strategic Forces Command. ARFC will focus on precision-guided rocket systems leveraging the use of the Fatah series Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System (GMLRS).

"It will be equipped with modern technology," Sharif said in a statement without disclosing anymore details. A senior security official was quoted by news agency Reuters, “It is obvious that it is meant for India.” He noted that the force will have its own command in the military, which will be dedicated to handling and deployment of missiles in any event of a conventional war.