/US favouring Pakistan and distancing from India? Here's what Trump admin said amid Munir's nuke threat and tariff war

Amid reports claiming that the US is favouring Pakistan and not India amid escalating tariff war, the United States has reaffirmed that its relationship with both Pakistan and India "remains unchanged – good." This also comes amid Pakistan Army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir's visit to Washington. State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce addressed the media after the US held a counterterrorism meeting with Pakistan and emphasised that US diplomats are “committed to both nations.”

When asked whether Munir’s meeting with US President Donald Trump might affect US-India ties or lead to increased arms sales to Pakistan, Bruce dismissed concerns of favouritism, stating the US remains equally engaged with both countries. Recalling past tensions between India and Pakistan in May, Bruce said, “We had an experience with Pakistan and India, when there was a conflict, that could have developed into something quite horrible.There was immediate concern and movement with the Vice President JD Vance, the President Donald Trump, and the Secretary of State Marco Rubio in addressing the nature of what was happening.” Trump administration has been claiming that it played a role in stopping the India-Pakistan war, but India has categorically denied any such involvement. Bruce also highlighted the recent US-Pakistan counter-terrorism dialogue held in Islamabad, saying, “The United States and Pakistan reaffirmed their shared commitment to combat terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.” She added, “For the region and for the world, the US working with both those nations is good news.”

Pakistan's threat against India after Munir's US visit

Pakistan's army chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, visited the US - the second time in two months and issued a nuclear threat against India from the US. India condemned his statement and called it 'irresponsible.' Munir also went on to rant over India's action on Indus Waters Treaty after Pahalgam terror attack, saying that his country will obliterate any dam that New Delhi builds on the Indus waters.