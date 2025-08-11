Pakistan on Monday (August 11) has rejected India's statement on Chief of Army Staff Asim Munir's "nuclear blackmail" during his US visit, calling it "misleading" and "self-serving construct". Pakistan's Foreign Affairs Ministry in a statement vowed a "matching response" to India's aggression.

Responding to media queries regarding the statement made by the Indian Ministry of External Affairs, Pakistan's Foreign Affairs Ministry called India's remarks “immature and misleading”.

This comes after Pakistan's army chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, on Sunday made a nuclear threat against India and the world. During his visit to the US, he warned that if his country were ever pushed to the brink in a conflict with India, it would "take half the world down" with it.

In a sharp response to Munir, India's Ministry of External Affairs said that “nuclear sabre-rattling is Pakistan's stock-in-trade.” The MEA said that the international community can draw its own conclusions over the irresponsible remark made by Asim Munir during his visit to the United States.

Further, India stressed that Munir's statement raises doubts about the integrity of nuclear weapons and their control and stated that “the military is hand-in-glove with terrorist groups” in Pakistan.

Vowing to take immediate action, Pakistan today stressed, "Any act of Indian aggression or violation of Pakistan's sovereignty and territorial integrity will be met with an immediate and matching response. The onus of any ensuing escalation will rest squarely with the Indian leadership."

As opposed to Munir's remark, Pakistan added that they are a "responsible nuclear weapon state" with an elaborate command and control structure under full civilian control.