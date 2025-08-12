/'Would like to tell Modi government...': Pakistan's Bilawal Bhutto issues war threat against India after Asim Munir's nuke warning

A day after Pakistan Army chief Asim Munir issued a nuclear threat to India, prompting a response from New Delhi, former Pakistan foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has also issued another war threat. Continuing with his old tirade, he said that if India continues with its suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, then Pakistanis "won't bow and they will confront." He also claimed that Pakistan has gone to the world and spoken about peace, while India spoke about war. He said that Pakistanis must raise their voices against oppression.



"Pakistan did not start this war; we have always spoken of peace. Pakistan’s representatives have gone all over the world, we spoke of peace, but India spoke of war. But now that war has been started…would like to tell the Modi government from this land that we do not back down, we do not bow. And if you think of carrying out such an attack towards the Indus, then the people of every province of Pakistan are ready to confront you, and this is a war you will surely lose," he said. "United as one, we must raise our voices against this oppression. I know that you have the strength, that the people of this nation have the strength, that whatever the situation—even in war—we can face them, and reclaim what has been taken from you—the six rivers—and if they force us to," Bhutto declared.

Asim Munir's nuke threat

Pakistan's army chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, on Sunday (Aug 10) made a nuclear threat against India and said that his country will obliterate any dam that New Delhi builds on the Indus waters. During his ongoing visit to the United States, he warned that if his country were ever pushed to the brink in a conflict with India, it would "take half the world down" with it. Speaking at a private black-tie dinner in Tampa hosted for businessman Adnan Asad, Munir said Pakistan is a nuclear power and would use its arsenal if necessary. He also said that India's suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty could put hundreds of millions at risk of starvation.