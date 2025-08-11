/India slams Asim Munir's 'irresponsible' nuclear threat, MEA says 'Pak army is hand-in-glove with terrorist groups'

In a sharp response to Pakistan Army chief Asim Munir, India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Monday (Aug 11) said that “nuclear sabre-rattling is Pakistan's stock-in-trade.” The MEA said that the international community can draw its own conclusions over the irresponsible remark made by Asim Munir during his visit to the United States. India said that Munir's statement raises doubts about the integrity of nuclear weapons and their control and stated that “the military is hand-in-glove with terrorist groups” in Pakistan. Terming the US a ‘friendly third country’, the MEA statement condemned Munir's remark and set the record straight repeating what Prime Minister Narendra Modi had already declared - that India won't give in to nuclear blackmail. “We will continue to take all steps necessary to safeguard our national security,” it added.