/India slams Asim Munir's 'irresponsible' nuclear threat, MEA says 'Pak army is hand-in-glove with terrorist groups'

Navashree Nandini
Edited By Navashree Nandini
Published: Aug 11, 2025, 14:55 IST | Updated: Aug 11, 2025, 15:00 IST
Indian PM Narendra Modi and Pakistan Army chief Asim Munir Photograph: (Reuters, PTI)

Story highlights

India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has issued a statement on the nuclear threat by Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir during his visit to the United States. India slammed the Pakistani administration and raised questions about the control of nuclear command 

In a sharp response to Pakistan Army chief Asim Munir, India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Monday (Aug 11) said that “nuclear sabre-rattling is Pakistan's stock-in-trade.” The MEA said that the international community can draw its own conclusions over the irresponsible remark made by Asim Munir during his visit to the United States. India said that Munir's statement raises doubts about the integrity of nuclear weapons and their control and stated that “the military is hand-in-glove with terrorist groups” in Pakistan. Terming the US a ‘friendly third country’, the MEA statement condemned Munir's remark and set the record straight repeating what Prime Minister Narendra Modi had already declared - that India won't give in to nuclear blackmail. “We will continue to take all steps necessary to safeguard our national security,” it added.

