/'Deeply appreciate engagement on counterterrorism': US wishes Pakistan on its Independence Day

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio wishes Pakistan as the nation celebrates its Independence Day. He also appreciates the engagement on counterterrorism and trade.
As Pakistan celebrates its Independence Day, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio wishes the nation and also appreciates the engagement on counterterrorism and trade. On matters of trade, as the US has been on a tariff-imposing spree, it has been fairly considerate of Islamabad. It is the only country in South Asia with the lowest tariff at 19%.
In his statement, Rubio said, “On behalf of the United States, I extendour warmcongratulationsto the people of Pakistan as they celebrate their Independence Day on August 14.”
“The United States deeply appreciates Pakistan’s engagement on counterterrorism and trade. We look forward to exploring new areas of economic cooperation, including critical minerals and hydrocarbons, and fostering dynamic business partnerships which will promote a prosperous future for Americans and Pakistanis," he added.