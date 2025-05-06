Amid heightened tension between Pakistan and India, Pak Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, in yet another interview, said, 'if our existence is threatened, then nobody will exist.'

Advertisment

Khwaja hinted at the use of nuclear assets, but he isn't the first to raise the nuke bogey. On Saturday (May 3), Pakistan's envoy to Russia, Muhammad Khalid Jamali, said the country will retaliate with 'full spectrum of power, both conventional and nuclear'.

Pakistani defence minister Khawaja Asif- "If India dares to attack Pakistan & Pak's existence comes under threat, nobody will survive in this world."

He clearly said, they won't let any other country live on this planet if Pak can't. pic.twitter.com/EtttwFN8MN — War & Gore (@Goreunit) May 6, 2025

In an interview with news outlet Samaa TV, Asif said, "God forbid; if our existence is under threat, then nobody will exist. Pakistan will retaliate, and the generation will remember.



As the international community is watching both nuclear-armed nations, Pakistan test-fired two missiles in a span of three days. This in an attempt to exhibit military prowess.

Advertisment

Sources revealed that during the UNSC closed-door session on Kashmir, many members expressed concern that Pakistan’s missile tests and nuclear rhetoric were escalatory factors. Pakistan’s efforts to internationalise the situation also failed. They were advised to sort out the issues bilaterally with India.

Also read: Pak defence minister threatens India again over Indus treaty, says 'will strike' any structure built to divert water

This isn't the first time for the Pak defence minister to make such remarks. In a recent interview with Sky News, Asif admitted that the country had been associated with Lashkar-e-Taiba in the 'past'. He added, "Lashkar-e-Taiba doesn't exist in Pakistan anymore; it is extinct."

Advertisment

Validating his claims, Asif told the interviewee, "My dear, if the parent organisation does not exist, how can the offshoot (The Resistance Front) take birth here?" While the defence minister was confidently shrugging off everything and calmly associating it with the country's past. In less than a minute later, he was seen admitting to training terrorists and doing this 'dirty work for the West'.