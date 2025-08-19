/2025 Hockey Asia Cup: Pakistan pulls out over security fears; Bangladesh, Kazakhstan chosen as replacements

It's official. Pakistan Hockey Federation has officially pulled out from the upcoming 2025 Men's Hockey Asia Cup tournament. The eight-team event is scheduled to start from August 27-September 7, 2025. Hockey India president and former captain of the India Men's hockey team, Dilip Tirkey, on Tuesday (August 19) confirmed the development. Tirkey said that Pakistan pulled out from competing in the tournament due to security reasons. A total of eight teams are set to battle it out in the high-octane tournament to be played in Rajgir, Bihar. Besides Pakistan, Oman has also decided to withdraw from the tournament. Following Pakistan withdrawing, Bangladesh and Kazakhstan have been chosen as the replacements.

Hockey Asia Cup is a prestigious tournament. "Pakistan is not coming to this tournament due to security reasons. India never refused them. Oman has also withdrawn due to their personal issues with their government," president of Hockey India Dilip Tirkey said.

On the first day of the tournament, defending champions Korea will lock horns against a tricky Chinese Taipei, while hosts India will play China. The Harmanpreet-led India team will next face Japan on August 31, and will finish their last Pool A game against Kazakhstan on September 1. The eight participating countries have been divided into two groups: Pool A has the likes of India, Japan, China, and Kazakhstan, while Pool B includes Malaysia, Korea, Bangladesh, and Chinese Taipei.