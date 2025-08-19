Add as a preferred source on Google

Jatin Verma
Edited By Jatin Verma
Published: Aug 19, 2025, 21:07 IST | Updated: Aug 19, 2025, 21:07 IST
2025 Hockey Asia Cup: Pakistan pulls out over security fears; Bangladesh, Kazakhstan chosen as replacements

Story highlights

The 2025 Men's Hockey Asia Cup is scheduled to start from August 27-September 7, 2025. A total of eight teams will be competing in the tournament

It's official. Pakistan Hockey Federation has officially pulled out from the upcoming 2025 Men's Hockey Asia Cup tournament. The eight-team event is scheduled to start from August 27-September 7, 2025. Hockey India president and former captain of the India Men's hockey team, Dilip Tirkey, on Tuesday (August 19) confirmed the development. Tirkey said that Pakistan pulled out from competing in the tournament due to security reasons. A total of eight teams are set to battle it out in the high-octane tournament to be played in Rajgir, Bihar. Besides Pakistan, Oman has also decided to withdraw from the tournament. Following Pakistan withdrawing, Bangladesh and Kazakhstan have been chosen as the replacements.

Hockey Asia Cup is a prestigious tournament. "Pakistan is not coming to this tournament due to security reasons. India never refused them. Oman has also withdrawn due to their personal issues with their government," president of Hockey India Dilip Tirkey said.

On the first day of the tournament, defending champions Korea will lock horns against a tricky Chinese Taipei, while hosts India will play China. The Harmanpreet-led India team will next face Japan on August 31, and will finish their last Pool A game against Kazakhstan on September 1. The eight participating countries have been divided into two groups: Pool A has the likes of India, Japan, China, and Kazakhstan, while Pool B includes Malaysia, Korea, Bangladesh, and Chinese Taipei.

Following the pool stage, the top two teams from each group will progress to the Super 4s, with the summit clash to be played on September 7. The winners will not only be crowned as the Asia Cup champions but will also secure a direct qualification for the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026, to be held in Belgium and the Netherlands.

