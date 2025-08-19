/Asian Shooting Championships 2025: Manu clinches bronze, Rashmika shoots gold

Double Olympic medalist and India's shooting sensation Manu Bhaker bagged the bronze in the women's 10m air pistol event on Tuesday (August 19) at the Asian Shooting Championships 2025. The event is being held in Kazakhstan. The 23-year-old scored 219.7 points. China's Qianke Ma, who scored 243.2 and Jiin Yang, who shot 241.6 points clinched the gold and silver medal respectively. Meanwhile in the junior category, 17-year-old Rashmika Sahgal secured the gold medal. She was closely followed by Korea's Seunghyun Han, who scored 237.6 points and Yejin Kim, who scored 215.1 points stood second and third respectively.

Earlier in the day, Manu qualified for the final after she scored 583 points. She stood second behind China's Qiaxun Yao, who qualified with 584 points, while Suruchi and Palak Gulia could not qualify for the final round.

It was double delight for Rasmika who also won gold in the team event along with her teammates Vanshika Chaudhary and Mohini Singh. The Indian team ended their event with a total of 1720 points, followed by South Korea, who finished with 1698 points and Kazakhstan, who finished with 1662 points. Coming to the senior team event, India bagged the bronze. The trio of Manu Bhaker, Suruchi Singh and Palak Gulia scored a total of 1730 points, falling just one short of Republic of Korea, who finished with 1731 points. China won the event with a total of 1740 points.