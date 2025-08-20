/What Russian diplomat said on India's relations with Pakistan and China amid Trump's tariff war

Russia’s Chargé d'Affaires in India, Roman Babushkin, spoke to the media on Wednesday (Aug 20) in New Delhi and stated that Russia views India-Pakistan tensions as a bilateral issue, while it welcomed steps toward de-escalation. He noted that Russian President Vladimir Putin condemned the Pahalgam attack and reiterated Russia’s consistent position before Operation Sindoor. He also welcomed Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi's visit to India, stating that ‘Russia-India-China’ is an “important mechanism” and it should be resumed “sooner rather than later.” His statement comes amid US President Donald Trump's tariff war and his administration's attack on India for trading with Russia.

What Russian diplomat said about US tariffs

Amid Trump's tariffs on India for trading with Russia, Babushkin dismissed Western criticism and said that if the West is criticising, it is a sign that India is on the right path. “If the West criticises you, it means you are doing everything right…,” he said. He affirmed Russia doesn’t expect India to stop purchases, citing strong strategic ties. Babushkin highlighted growing trade despite sanctions and praised the recent Putin-Modi call as proof of India's importance to Russia, emphasising continued cooperation and problem-solving between the two nations. "We are capable of finding any solution for mutual satisfaction. The deepening of our partnership will help us grow together..." he added.

Wang Yi's India visit

Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi wrapped up his visit to India on Tuesday and held a meeting with top Indian ministers, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The engagement with top Chinese minister suggests a potential reset in India-China ties, with both countries aiming to rebuild trust and expand cooperation while managing differences like the border dispute. The visit took place amid Donald Trump's tariff war and the Ukraine-Russia war. In an apparent reference to US, China opined that the world is undergoing a ‘once-in-a-century transformation at an accelerating pace’ and dealing with ‘bullying.’ One of the most important outcomes of the meeting between the two leaders was seen as China lifting export restrictions on fertilisers, rare earth magnets and minerals, and tunnel boring machines.