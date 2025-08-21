/‘On terms acceptable to Israel’: Netanyahu announces ‘immediate negotiations’ for hostage release, Gaza ceasefire

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Thursday (Aug 21) that he has ordered immediate negotiations on the war in Gaza for the release of hostages and to end the conflict on terms acceptable to Tel Aviv. This comes as Israel escalates its military operations following the approval of the Gaza City ‘takeover’ plan.

Speaking to soldiers serving in Gaza, Netanyahu said that he was going to hold a meeting to approve plans for capturing Gaza City and defeating Hamas. “I have come to approve the IDF's (military’s) plans to take control of Gaza City and defeat Hamas,” he said in a video statement.

“At the same time, I have issued instructions to begin immediate negotiations for the release of all our hostages and an end to the war on terms acceptable to Israel,” he said. He added, “We are in the decision-making phase.”

Israel calls up 60,000 reservists

On Wednesday (Aug 18), Israel authorised calling up 60,000 reservists for the expanded military operations, despite global calls for de-escalation. Meanwhile, a ceasefire proposal presented by the mediators was accepted by Hamas. The framework involves an initial 60-day truce, hostage release, the freeing of Palestinian prisoners, and the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza. Israel has not yet responded to the proposal.

“I greatly appreciate the commitment of the reserve soldiers, and of course the regular army, for this vital mission,” Netanyahu said. “These two matters – defeating Hamas and releasing all our hostages – go hand in hand.”

Israel calls for hostage release

The Israeli government has said that all of the remaining 50 hostages held by militants in Gaza must be released at once. Out of those, 20 are believed to be still alive.

Throughout the nearly two years of conflict, Israel and Hamas have held indirect negotiations. The talks resulted in two short ceasefires, during which Israeli hostages were released in exchange for Palestinian prisoners.

