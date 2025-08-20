/‘Will drag region into permanent war’: World reacts as Israel approves Gaza City ‘takeover’ plan, calls up 60,000 reservists

Israel on Wednesday (Aug 18) approved a plan for the takeover of Gaza City and authorised calling up 60,000 reservists for the expanded military operations. Following this, world leaders have urged for de-escalation. The development comes amid mounting pressure on Hamas and calls by mediators for a ceasefire following their latest proposal. The plan for the major operation was approved by Defence Minister Israel Katz. Meanwhile, the Israeli government has maintained its firm stance, calling for the release of all hostages in any agreement.

The framework approved by Hamas involves an initial 60-day truce, hostage release, the freeing of Palestinian prisoners, and the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza. According to Israeli media, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has not yet called any security cabinet meeting to discuss the truce proposal.

‘Catastrophic’ situation in Gaza

Mustafa Qazzaat, head of the emergency committee in the Gaza municipality, on Wednesday (Aug 20) described the situation in Gaza as “catastrophic”. He said that “large numbers” of people were fleeing their homes, with the majority forced “on the roads and streets without shelter.”

‘Precise and targeted operation’

An Israeli military official told media on Wednesday that the latest phase in the escalation of conflict with Hamas would involve a “a gradual precise and targeted operation in and around Gaza City”. The official added that the plan includes some areas where the Israeli forces had previously not been present.

The Israeli military had already started expanding operations in areas of Zeitoun and Jabalia, the official said.

Calls for de-escalation

Germany on Wednesday said it “rejects the escalation” of Israel’s plan to take over Gaza City. Spokesman Steffen Meyer told reporters that Berlin finds it “increasingly difficult to understand how these actions will lead to the freeing of all the hostages, or to a ceasefire.”