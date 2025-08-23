Tourist bus crash near Niagara Falls kills five, victims from India, China, Philippines

At least five people were killed Friday (Aug 22) when a tourist bus crashed on a New York state highway, police said. The crash, as per reports, happened after the driver became distracted. The wreck happened near Pembroke, about 40 kilometers east of Buffalo, as the bus headed back to New York City with 54 passengers on board. Authorities confirmed the victims were of Indian, Chinese and Filipino origin. “It's believed the operator became distracted, lost control, over corrected and ended up... over there,” said state police commander Major Andre Ray, pointing to the wreckage. He confirmed that five people died but said no other passenger was in life-threatening condition.

