A Karnataka High Court judge made a stern observation during the bail hearing of a 23-year-old rape accused. Justice R Nataraj said people are committing crimes because they are not dealt with in a strict manner. He implied that strict punishments like those awarded in West Asia will have an impact, adding that people are taking undue advantage of their rights in a democracy. As quoted by the Bar and Bench website, the court remarked: “Law has lost its teeth because we don't deal with offenders firmly. That is why committing an offence has become so easy unlike in the Middle East. If you chop leg or hand, perhaps only then will people realise the need to comply with the law. Because we have a democracy, everybody takes it (for granted)."

The observations were made during the hearing of a bail petition filed by 23-year-old Gopi Reddy Karthik Reddy, a student of the Manipal Institute of Technology (MIT), who has been in judicial custody since April 5. The court refused bail, remarking, "Let him stay another four-five days. Let him get used to the prison. Who knows, if you are punished, you may have to go back.” The matter is listed for further consideration on June 8. Advocate Ayantika Mondal, representing Reddy, argued that the petitioner had been incarcerated for two months for an offence he had not committed. She noted that the incident allegedly took place almost three years ago and argued that his continued detention would impact his professional future.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The Case

A woman accused Reddy of raping her in September 2023. According to the complaint, the accused had professed his love for her in July 2023, a feeling she initially reciprocated. However, being unsure of his character, she later chose to cut ties with him. The complaint states that on September 12, 2023, the accused persuaded her to accompany him to his apartment under the pretext of discussing their relationship. Once there, he allegedly sexually assaulted her against her will. The complainant claimed that the incident caused severe trauma and depression, for which she underwent treatment at KMC in Manipal. She subsequently approached the National Commission for Women in Bengaluru before lodging a formal complaint at the Udupi Women Police Station.