ICSE exams postponed due to coronavrius outbreak

In the wake of rapidly spreading coronavirus, Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (ICSE) postponed class 10th and 12th examination on Thursday. The revised dates will be announced later.

"In view of the novel coronavirus spreading across the country and with much uncertainty and speculation in the air, the Council in the interest of the health and well-being of the students and the teaching community has decide to postpone all ICSE and ISC year 2020 examinations scheduled to be conducted between the period of March 19 to March 31," the council said in an official statement.

The number of coronavirus cases rose to 166 in the country with 141 Indian nationals affected including 25 foreigners.

Maharashtra was worst-affected state with 42 confirmed cases followed by Kerala which has 25 cases.

The national capital reported 11 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Karnataka reported 14 cases of the virus in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, Indian authorities continued to put a mechanism in place to fight the virus with Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan visiting Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport to take stock of preparedness to fight the virus.

"I reviewed the arrangements we have made here to ensure everything is running smoothly," Harsh Vardhan said, adding,"we are doing our utmost to ensure that we take care of what is required to manage the situation in a scientific and professional manner."