A professor at Assam University, who survived the deadly terror attack in Kashmir’s Pahalgam on Tuesday (Apr 23), said that the gunman spared his life because he recited the “Kalima”.

Advertisment

Debasish Bhattacharyya, the professor in the Department of Bengali at Assam University, recounted how he escaped death during the terrorist attack that killed at least 27, mostly tourists.

Bhattacharyya told News18 that he was among those who were caught in the terror attack near Baisaran.

Also read | Pakistan fears Uri-type surgical strike after Pahalgam terror attack, puts Air Force on high alert - Reports

Advertisment

“I was sleeping under a tree with my family when I suddenly heard murmurs around me — people reciting the Kalima,” he recalled. “Instinctively, I too began to recite it. Moments later, one of the terrorists, dressed in camouflaged fatigues, walked towards us and shot the person lying next to me in the head."

The gunman then turned to Bhattacharyya. “He looked straight at me and asked, ‘Kya kar rahe ho?’ (What are you doing?) I recited the Kalima even louder. I don’t know what made me do it. For some reason, he turned away and walked off."

Taking on the opportunity, he quietly got up and fled from the area with his wife and son.

Advertisment

Also read | India's BIG action after Pahalgam attack: Indus treaty halted, diplomats expelled, Pakistanis stopped from entering India

“We climbed uphill, crossed a fence, and kept walking for nearly two hours, following the hoof marks of horses on the path. Eventually, we came across a rider with a horse and managed to return to our hotel."

He added, “I still can’t believe I am alive.” The family is now in Srinagar, awaiting the earliest opportunity to return home.

Assam govt makes arrangements

Assam Chief Minister's Office said on Wednesday (Apr 23) that the government is making all necessary arrangements to bring back home a family of survivors from Jammu and Kashmir.

Also read | What is TRF's modus operandi? Terrorist group behind Pahalgam attack has 'highly skilled terrorists' from LeT

“The CM Office Assam has spoken to a survivor from Assam of the dastardly Pahalgam Terror Attack and has taken a full brief of the incident which they faced yesterday,” the statement said.

“The entire family's return to the State is being arranged on priority, and the Government of Assam is in touch with the Government of India to bring the family back to Assam at the earliest,” it added. The statement did not mention details about the family.

Watch | Indian Army closes net on Pahalgam terrorists, PM holds top security committee meeting

CM Himanta Biswa Sarma took to X to condemn the attack, saying, “This nefarious attack will be avenged and the perpetrators will not be spared... India will never forget and never forgive!”

Pahalgam terror attack

On Tuesday afternoon (Apr 22), at least 27 people, mainly tourists, were gunned down by terrorists in Baisaran Valley of Pahalgam in a horrific terror attack. The region is a popular tourist spot and is located in the Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir. The Resistance Front (TRF), a shadow outfit of the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist group, has claimed responsibility for the attack.