Himachal Pradesh Exit polls timings, results date, all you need to know

Himachal Pradesh Election Result 2022: The total voter turnout in Himachal Pradesh was 75.6 per cent. Himachal Pradesh election department gave heavy attention to 11 seats with low voter turnout in the 2017 elections for the assembly. Himachal Pradesh on 12 November, held elections to choose the 68 assembly members. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) fielded candidates on 67 seats, followed by BSP on 53, Rashtriya Devbhoomi Party on 29, Communist Party of India (Marxist) on 11, Himachal Jan Kranti Party on 6, and other parties on 9 seats. The BJP and the Congress ran candidates in all 68 assembly constituencies of Himachal Pradesh.

Himachal Pradesh Elections 2022 Exit Polls results date and timings

The results of exit polls is likely to be out after 5 pm on 5 December, Monday.

Himachal Pradesh Elections 2022 result date

The counting for Himachal Pradesh Election Result 2022 will take place on December 8.

Himachal Pradesh Elections 2022 voter turnout & more

The state had a one-phase voting process. 75.57% of eligible voters ultimately participated in the 2017 assembly elections. While 76.4 per cent of all female voters used their right to vote, just 72.4 per cent of male voters did the same. The proportion for the third gender was 68.4%. There were 27.88 lakh men and 27.36 lakh women in the electorate overall. There were 38 self-registered third gender voters. State Chief Electoral Officer Maneesh Garg stated in a statement that information received at state headquarters indicate that the state's approximate poll percentage is 75.6%.

At the conclusion of the election, the Doon assembly seat reported the highest polling percentage of 85.25 percent, and the Shimla assembly seat recorded the lowest polling percentage of 62.53 percent. The state election department focused heavily on 11 seats with low voter turnout in the 2017 elections for the assembly, according to the statement. The voter participation finally increased in nine of these constituencies -- Dharampur, Jaisinghpur, Shimla, Baijnath, Bhoranj, Solan, Kasumpati, Sarkaghat, Jaswan Pragpur, Hamirpur, and Badsar -- by up to seven percent out of the 11 seats.