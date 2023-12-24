Hijab or no hijab in Karnataka educational institutes? CM Siddaramaiah clarifies his Mysuru speech

In a clarification following his earlier statement, the Chief Minister from the Indian state of Karnataka, Siddaramaiah, said on Saturday (Dec 23) that the government had not issued any official order to lift the ban on wearing the hijab in educational institutions. This comes a day after the CM during a speech suggested the removal of the hijab ban.

However, Siddaramaiah later explained, "We have not done it yet (allowing hijab). One person asked me a question, and I replied to that. Yes, the government is considering to end the ban. But the matter will be discussed with government officers first."

The controversy emerged when, at an event in Mysuru, Siddaramaiah had indicated that women could wear the hijab if they desired, leading to speculations that the ban had been revoked. However, the government, according to the CM, was still deliberating on the matter.

Siddaramaiah during the speech had said, "Your choices are yours, and my choices are mine. It's that simple."

"No restrictions. You can wear a hijab. I have instructed that there will be no restriction from tomorrow onwards. You can wear and eat whatever you want. It's up to you."

The Congress party had previously included the plan to end the hijab ban in its agenda before winning the election in May. The hijab row has once again erupted a war of words between the leadership from BJP and Congress. On one hand, Siddaramaiah criticised the BJP for divisive policies based on clothing and caste, while the BJP, on the other hand, labeled the Congress's stance as "appeasement politics."

The hijab issue matter reached the Supreme Court, resulting in a split verdict and the court had said it would set up a three-judge bench to take up the hijab matter forward.

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai lashed out at the speech by Siddaramaiah and said, "When the matter is pending in the Supreme Court, the Chief Minister does not even take that into consideration and decides to please the minorities, while eyeing the Lok Sabha election."