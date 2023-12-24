India: Terrorists gun down retired police officer during mosque prayer in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla

Terrorists shot dead a retired Superintendent of Jammu and Kashmir Police Mohammad Shafi, at Gantmulla Village of Kreeri area in North Kashmir’s Baramulla district. According to officials, The retired officer is survived by his wife, two sons, and a daughter.

Jammu and Kashmir Police said that Mohammad Shafi had gone to the nearby mosque where he was offering Azaan (prayer) at the time of being shot by the terrorists. He was taken to a nearby hospital after being shot but he succumbed to his injuries.

“Terrorists fired upon Shri Mohd Shafi, a retired police officer at Gantmulla, Sheeri #Baramulla, while praying Azan in the mosque and succumbed to injuries. Area has been #cordoned off. Further details awaited,” said Jammu and Kashmir Police.

Hundreds of people have started to gather at the residence of Mohammad Shafi, after the news of his killing spread in the Baramulla district.

Jammu and Kashmir Police along with other security agencies have started a massive Cordon and search operation in the area. Security forces are looking for the terrorists responsible for the attack.