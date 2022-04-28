Heat wave warnings issued in five Indian states as temperatures soar over 45 degrees Celsius

India is currently witnessing its ‘worst summer ever’ with parts of the country experiencing temperatures above 45 degrees Celsius along with heat waves and very little chance of rainfall. It has also resulted in increasing power demand and three states have already announced power cuts.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a warning for Rajasthan, Delhi, Haryana, UP and Odisha with temperatures soaring over 45 degrees Celsius and said that things can get worse in the coming days with heat waves expected to affect parts of India in the coming week.

"Rise by about 2 degrees Celsius in maximum temperatures very likely over most parts of Northwest India during next three days and fall by about 2 degrees Celsius thereafter," IMD announced.

"There has been no significant rainfall since February 25. In between, on April 14 and April 21, there were dust storms in Rajasthan and Haryana but there was no significant rain. Hence the long dry spell has resulted in high temperatures," senior IMD scientist R.K. Jenamani told the media.

Heat waves are expected to be the norm till at least May 2 with Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Delhi, Chattisgarh, West Bengal and Telengana getting affected in the coming days.

However, there was some good news as Jenamani said that IMD believes that the northwest and central India can receive rainfall on May 2 due to a western disturbance. IMD also said that the Western Himalayan Region can also receive isolated/scattered rainfall between May 2 and May 4.

