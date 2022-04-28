Amid fourth COVID-19 wave fears, India experiences substantial growth in daily number of cases

The COVID-19 fourth wave fears continue to grow in India as 3,303 new cases and 39 deaths were reported on Thursday, according to the data provided by the Ministry of Health. This took the number of active cases to 16,980 and also increased the total death toll to 5,23,693.

The upward trend continues in the country as there were 701 more cases reported in comparison to Wednesday while the daily positivity rate also went up to 0.66 per cent. The growing number of cases has been a matter of concern and a lot of states have already implemented mask mandates.

Kerala became the latest state to make wearing masks mandatory in public after similar steps in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Telangana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Chhattisgarh, and Punjab.

According to a recent survey, one in three Indians believed that the fourth wave has already started in the country. The survey conducted by an online platform included around 36,000 participants and around 34 per cent of them said that they believe that the fourth wave has started in April.

Countries like China and South Korea have seen a huge jump in cases and with Shanghai and parts of Beijing going under lockdown, the trend in India has been a worrying trend for all experts.

However, the vaccination drive is underway with all adults eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot and government data shows that the number of doses given is around 188.4 crore. When it comes to testing, data shows that 4,97,669 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

