In fight against cybercrime, Indian govt makes strenuous efforts to spread awareness

Indian government has made concerted efforts to spread awareness about cybercrime. It has also taken several steps for its prevention.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has also launched twitter handle ‘@CyberDost' to share information about prevention of cybercrime.

Around 1,066 cyber safety tips in the form of images, short videos and creatives have been shared though tweets with more than 3.64 lakh followers.

The message has also been spread through radio campaigns, over 100 crore SMSs to public, etc.

At regular intervals, the government has also shared videos or gifs about cybercrime and its prevention on various social media platforms.

Not just this, a 'Handbook for adolescents/students on cyber safety’ has also been published. For the benefit of government officials, best practices for information security have also been published by the government.

Cyber Safety and Security Awareness weeks have also been held through the C-DAC in association with police departments in several states.

It has also been issuing alerts or advisories to many states or UTs from time to time.

As a preventive measure, around 148 cybercrime advisories have also been shared by the 14C with states or UTs, ministries/departments.

To make children aware, the Ministry of Education has been asked to begin curriculum in cyber security and cyber hygiene in classes VI to XII for all the streams in all CBSE schools.

