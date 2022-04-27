Watch: Indian Coast Guard ship spots endangered turtle being stuck in net mid-sea, sets it free  

During a routine patrol off east coast of India, near Andhra Pradesh, an Indian Coast Guard ship performed a rescue operation of a different kind.

On spotting an endangered Olive Ridley Turtle caught in a fishing net, the ship sent a team to set it free.

In the pictures and videos of the incident, the 51-meter-long Fast Patrol Craft ICGS Rani Rashmoni can be seen overlooking the scene, when personnel on-board a small dinghy make efforts to free the turtle from the net.

While on regular patrol off the #Andhra coast, @IndiaCoastGuard ship 'Rani Rashmoni' spotted an endangered OliveRidley turtle caught in a fishing net



According to the Schedule I of Indian Wildlife Protection Act, 1972 and Appendix I of the Convention of International Trade in Endangered Species (CITES) of Wild Flora and Fauna, Olive Ridley turtles are among the endangered species.

Indian Coast Guard fast patrol crafts, such as 'Rani Rashmoni', are meant to perform multifarious tasks, such as surveillance, interdiction, search and rescue, anti-smuggling and anti-poaching operations.

