Watch: Indian Coast Guard ship spots endangered turtle being stuck in net mid-sea, sets it free  

Written By: Sidharth MP WION
Chennai Updated: Apr 27, 2022, 08:05 PM(IST)

Indian Coast Guard ship finds endangered turtle stuck in net mid-sea, makes efforts to set it free. Photograph:( WION )

Follow Us

Story highlights

According to the Schedule I of Indian Wildlife Protection Act, 1972 and Appendix I of the Convention of International Trade in Endangered Species (CITES) of Wild Flora and Fauna, Olive Ridley turtles are among the endangered species

During a routine patrol off east coast of India, near Andhra Pradesh, an Indian Coast Guard ship performed a rescue operation of a different kind.   

On spotting an endangered Olive Ridley Turtle caught in a fishing net, the ship sent a team to set it free.  

Also Read | India: Irate over repeated snags, man sets his e-scooter on fire

In the pictures and videos of the incident, the 51-meter-long Fast Patrol Craft ICGS Rani Rashmoni can be seen overlooking the scene, when personnel on-board a small dinghy make efforts to free the turtle from the net.   

×

According to the Schedule I of Indian Wildlife Protection Act, 1972 and Appendix I of the Convention of International Trade in Endangered Species (CITES) of Wild Flora and Fauna, Olive Ridley turtles are among the endangered species.

Watch: Critically endangered Cotton-top Tamarin species monkey born in Colombia zoo

×

Indian Coast Guard fast patrol crafts, such as 'Rani Rashmoni', are meant to perform multifarious tasks, such as surveillance, interdiction, search and rescue, anti-smuggling and anti-poaching operations. 

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

Read in App