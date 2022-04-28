Jammu and Kashmir: Three arrested for trafficking arms for terrorists

Jammu and Kashmir Police, on Thursday, arrested three over-the-ground workers (OGWs) involved in smuggling arms and ammunition across Line of Control (LoC). Arm and ammunition was seized from them. In North Kashmir's Kupwara district, JK Police arrested three OGWs involved in arms traficking in the district.

Police had an Input about the module working for the terror organisations operating in the valley. Based on specific information, a police team of Karnah police station led by its Station House Officer Mudasir Ahmed under the supervision of Deputy Superintendent of Police Syed Majeed arrested the trio from different localities of the area.

"The trio identified as Mohammed Amir, son of Mohammed Shakoor Kalas, Nisar Ahmad, son of Manzoor Kalas, residents of Hajitra Karnah and Kafeel Ahmad, son of Late Abdul Rehman Bhat, a resident of Sudhpora Karnah during their custodial interrogation revealed that they are involved in smuggling of arms and ammunition from across the LoC to further make it available to the active terrorists operating in the Valley," said Jammu and Kashmir Police.

The Police also recovered one Chinese pistol along with a magazine and 14 live cartridges from the arrested. Police also say that more recoveries and arrests are expected in coming days. A case under sections 7/25 IA Act, 13, 18, 23, 39 UA(P) Act has been registered.