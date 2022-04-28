Russia-Ukraine conflict highlights that being self-reliant is necessary: Indian defence minister

Highlighting that the Russian-Ukraine war brought focus on indigenising military equipments, India’s Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said that being self-reliant in defence is essential to tackle the challenges in uncertain geopolitical times.

Speaking at the Navy Commanders' Conference, Singh said that the government has been focusing on making India a hub of defence manufacturing.

"Coming to the prevailing security environment in the world, the ongoing Russia and Ukraine conflict has once again highlighted that being self-reliant without dependencies is a vital necessity," Singh said, according to PTI news agency.

He also called for synergy in the tri-services in dealing with national security challenges.

According to the plan, each of the theatre commands will have units of the Army, the Navy and the Air Force and all of them will work as a single entity looking after security challenges in a specified geographical territory under an operational commander.

"I am aware that adequate progress has been made towards the study on maritime theatre command," he told the commanders.

The defence minister said the delivery of the first indigenously built aircraft carrier, Vikrant, would be "another milestone" event.

The ship has already successfully completed three sea trials.

"All out efforts need to be made so that the ship is delivered and commissioned in the 75th year of our Independence," he said.

The defence minister also noted that 39 ships and submarines out of 41, which are on order, are being built in Indian shipyards.

The four-day Navy Commanders' Conference began on Monday.

The naval commanders carried out a comprehensive review of the country's maritime security preparedness as well as possible implications of the Ukraine crisis for regional security among other issues.

(With inputs from agencies)

