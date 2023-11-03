HCL founder Shiv Nadar retains top spot in India's Philanthropy List 2023; Check full list here

Shiv Nadar, the founder of HCL Technologies, has retained the title of the country's most generous man, followed by Wipro founder Azim Premji.

According to the EdelGive Hurun India's Philanthropy List for 2023, Shiv Nadar is India's leading philanthropist with an annual donation of ₹2,042 crore.

The 78-year-old billionaire has topped the list for the third time in five years, and his contributions went up by 76 per cent compared to the 2022 rankings. The donations went to institutions related to arts and culture, including VidyaGyan, Shiv Nadar Univerity, Shiv Nadar School, Shiksha Initiative, and Kiran Nadar Museum of Art.

The list, released on Thursday, featured Azim Premji in the second position. He donated ₹1,774 crore predominantly towards education-related causes. His contributions this year saw a 267 per cent growth from the previous year's contributions.

Mukesh Ambani, the chairman of Reliance Industries, and Kumar Mangalam Birla, the chairman of Aditya Birla Group, came third and fourth on the list. Their contributions were ₹376 crore and ₹287 crore respectively.

While the top four retained their ranks, Gautam Adani, the chairman of Adani Group, rose two places from 2022 to the fifth spot. His donations for the 2023 financial year were ₹285 crores, primarily for educational causes.

The Bajaj family also contributed ₹264 crore to the education sector and climbed 11 rankings, ending up sixth in the list.

Anil Agarwal of the Vedanta Group and family donated ₹241 crore to healthcare. Anil Agarwal Foundation also backs the 2015-launched Project Nand Ghar, which aims to change the lives of seven crore children and two crore women across 13.7 lakh anganwadis in India.

Nandan Nilekani, the co-founder of Infosys, and his wife, Rohini, the head of Rohini Nilekani Philanthropies, are both on the list separately at eighth and tenth place. They have annual donations of ₹189 crore and ₹170 crore respectively. They have signed the 'Giving Pledge' and committed half their wealth to philanthropic activities.

Nandan Nilekani, along with three other prominent contributors from Infosys, Kris Gopalakrishnan, K Dinesh and SD Shibulal, donated a total of ₹175 crore towards philanthropic causes. Additionally, seven women philanthropists, including Rohini Nilekani, Anu Aga from Thermax Group, and Leena Gandhi Tewari from USV Group, donated ₹23 crore each towards the education and healthcare sectors.

Serum Institute of India's Cyrus and Adar Poonawala jumped four rankings and reached ninth place with an annual contribution of ₹179 crore for healthcare causes.

(With inputs from agencies)